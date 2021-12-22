The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay $730 million (over R11.5 billion) to his ex-wife, Princess Haya

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's sixth wife fled to the UK in 2019 with their two children, claiming that she was afraid of her husband

A British High Court handed down the ruling in their divorce settlement with money even going towards a holiday fund

72-year-old Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been ordered to pay $730m (over R11.5 billion) to his ex-wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein after their divorce. A British court made the ruling, making it one of the most pricey divorce settlements in UK history.

The money will be used to pay for Princess Haya's security for as long as she lives as well as ongoing payments for the two children they share together - 14-year-old Jalila and nine-year-old Zayed.

A massive R5.2 billion needs to be paid upfront and is due within the next three months. The large settlement also includes R231 million per year for the Princess' security and to take care of the kids until they become adults.

Dubai's ruler has been ordered to pay his ex-wife a massive $730 million in their divorce settlement. Image: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who is Princess Haya?

The sixth wife of Sheikh Mohammed is the daughter of King Hussein and his third wife Queen Alia of Jordan. The 47-year-old fled to the UK with her two kids in 2019. The Sun reports that Princess Haya was not pleased with Sheikh Mohammed after he 'ordered' two of his daughters to return to Dubai.

What else does the divorce settlement cover?

ABC reported that the settlement covers a holiday budget of over R105 million, a yearly amount of R9.4 million for staff for the kids and approximately R5.7 million for the children's animals.

Princess Haya was also granted millions of rand to reimburse the Dubai property she lost when she left, including over R283 million for jewellery.

Why exactly was Princess Haya scared of Sheikh Mohammed?

A ruling delivered in March last year came to the conclusion that the Sheikh had organised the abduction of two of his daughters and forced them to return to Dubai, where he allegedly held them against their will.

He is standing by his innocence and denies claims about this case, according to CNN.

