A crime video has gone viral on social media that shows two men hijacking a woman in Johannesburg

Well-known crime activist and journalist Yusuf Abramjee shared the 32-second video with social media users

Peeps have reacted with anger to the video and called for government to pull up their socks and curb the crime situation

Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee has once again highlighted SA’s worsening crime situation after he shared a 32-second video clip of woman being hijacked in Johannesburg on his Twitter account.

Twitter users were quick to react and label government ineffective and corrupt.

The video shows how two thugs approach the vehicle from behind and encircle the woman driver before she darts off. They then climb into the car and ride away.

@HermanHG said:

“Guys, we HAVE to REMOVE that CORRUPT @MYANC @ANCParliament regime from @GovernmentZA.”

@ParliamentofRSA commented:

“ASAP! SA is worse off than a country at full blown war!”

@TheeSoccerMom said:

“Is there anyone who hasn't been a victim of crime in 2021?”

@vusi_masekoo:

“Something drastic needs to be done about crime in South Africa. Imagine if this was your wife/mother/relative or http://YOU.im deeply embarrassed that in 1994 I voted for my grossly incompetent system...”

@Jeff_hound said:

“Activities that happen while you're out marketing new 'variants' @CyrilRamaphosa.”

@CalcioDiAngolo joked:

“They adhered to Covid-19 regulations all masked up and shit, we will beat this pandemic.”

@HerSon76600901 said:

“Where are these robbers and hijackers from? They are making it unsafe to be in SA.”

