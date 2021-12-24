A caring daughter who purchased a home for her domestic worker mom is spending her second Christmas in the humble abode and can't stop gushing about it

Entrepreneur Bernice Mohale, 26, took to Twitter to reveal she could not be happier in her new house after spending her childhood in a one-bedroomed shack

Twitter users applauded the young woman's tenacity to achieve against all odds and hailed her "person of the year"

Bernice Mohale has wowed Mzansi after she took to Twitter to reveal that she has had to pinch herself because she can’t believe she is spending her second Christmas in her new home.

Mohale, who grew up in a shack, bought her mother a house last year and told users she is still getting used to owning her own space.

The brainy beauty is the founder of Pristine Serv - Cleaning Services.

Mohale, 26, started her own cleaning service this year after she grew up with a mother who was a domestic worker.

She went onto her Twitter account to share her feelings of Christmas joy.

“I grew up living in a one roomed shack with my mom & 2 younger brothers. Last year, I bought my mom a house, this will be our 2nd Christmas together in the house. I’m still getting used to us saying things like ‘I’m going to my room’/’It’s in the kitchen’/’Check the garage’-God.”

Twitter users could not contain their excitement for the young lass who has levelled up.

@ngcebs1 said:

“What a mighty God we serve.”

@slimsesan commented:

“Congratulations, more wins!”

@IamOratile_ said:

“How I wish I can Retweet this 100 times. Congratulations, sis.”

@SiphiweMonde reacted:

“Tweet of the year... I'm thoroughly motivated.”

@thedevilenergy said:

“So you telling me you didn’t buy yourself a house…”

@Francoise797:

“There’s no explaining that feeling... First thing in the morning I draw my blinds and watch trees in 'my compound' swaying and I can't thank God enough.”

@sliemagwabini said:

“Oh man, this is wholesome.”

@Ntlatsi2 said:

“I declare you @QBNeecie a person of the year 2021.”

