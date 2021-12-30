A Johannesburg doctor took to social media to share a pic of his new practice and Mzansi are showering him with praise

@Mosadotcom recently graduated with a medical degree and now his new venture signals another milestone in his career

Social media users applauded him of his achievement with many saying they will visit the surgery soon

A medical doctor has opened his first practice and peeps are showering him was praise. Images: @Mosadotcom/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A Johannesburg doctor who recently bagged his medical degree has opened the doors to his new medical practice and took to social media to wow Mzansi with the news.

Medical doctor @Mosadotcom shared a picture of himself sitting in his swanky office dressed in scrubs and a cute pair of Crocs.

@Mosadotcom captioned the photograph:

“I just opened my new general Practice at Ottawa mall 94 Helen Joseph Street Johannesburg. Please retweet to get me exposure. Book an appointment on this website http://drmmotla.com.”

The professed medical doctor, YouTube content creator and Husband received massive love from Mzansi.

@Temptingtony2 said:

“On my way here as we speak! Support your friends bethuna.”

@UmqheleG reacted:

“One of our own. Let's support.”

@KKKunene added:

“Please provide quality service to your patients our people. All the best.”

@sourgummywormi said:

“Love your bag! What a lovely space. Nothing but good wishes for you and your practice.”

@OlwethuVilakazi added:

“A Dr you can trust.”

@Lie_cann said:

“Congratulations mate. Wishing you all the success and blessings.”

@NgcoboMmotla said:

“Looking for a GP in and around Johannesburg? Look no further.”

@DK_Chokwe added:

“All the best Doc.”

Sandile kubheka: mzansi’s youngest doctor’s story of hard work inspires south africans

Briefly News also wrote about Dr Sandile Kubheka who went down in Mzansi's history books as one of the youngest medical doctors in history.

Kubheka started Grade 1 at the age of five. While completing Grade 6, Kubheka was promoted to Grade 7.

The Newcastle native matriculated at the age of 15 and enrolled at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Kubheka served his medical residency at Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

According to UKZN, he is planning on registering for a Master's of Medicine degree and wants to specialise in internal medicine.

Briefly News reshared Kubheka's story on Facebook and gained over 3 600 reactions:

Source: Briefly News