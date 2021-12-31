A Middelburg man has gone headed to Twitter to reveal that he would like all unemployed South Africans to find work in the new year

Twitter user @GJKM_9085 received scores of comments to his post with many praising him on his selflessness

A plethora of social media users commented on the "Things I want in 2022" challenge with many wanting new jobs, more money and improved interpersonal relationships

Social media users were blown-away by the selflessness of a man who posted about wanting the unemployed to find jobs. Image: @TItholeng & @NoMoeti/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Social media users were in their feels after a man posted that he would like all the unemployed to find jobs in the new year.

He was reacting to the "Things I want in 2022 challenge" on Twitter.

On his profile, the aspirational man @GJKM_9085 from Middelburg wrote about his values:

“Never ever allow your background to define your future.”

@GJKM_9085 said:

“Things i want in 2022 is for all people who are always going up and down looking for employment, to be employed.”

Twitter users could not help commenting that his post was the most selfless thing they had seen all year.

Social media users were quick to react.

@NokwaziCele8 said:

“So far the best post.”

@elma_dlg said:

“My wish also.”

@KgonchMamba said:

“The most selfless post I've seen today. Things I want in 2022.”

@mo_vine said:

“Yes. Sending everyone positive vibes.”

@MohutsiwaPulane said:

“May the Lord bless them with Jobs.”

@Ntsoaki_Mzansi said:

“Wow talk about selflessness.”

@yoliswa_masango said:

“Thank you.”

@Cellular_Jnr said:

“Things I want in 2022. To mind my own business. Focus on my personal development. Spend quality time with my father. Block toxic people on WhatsApp and Twitter.”

@RealXavier011 said:

“And we still on the Trend list. Things I want in 2022.”

