A video of a man with killer abs dressed in blue jeans and a red t-shirt has gone viral on Twitter and peeps are loving it

Twitter user @Abuti_Ntwa shared the 29-second clip online that sees a man dancing frame by frame to Shakira's Hips Don't Lie music video

The video, which sees the man also mouthing the lyrics to the song, has tweeps rolling over with laughter

A dancer with a chiseled physique dances to a Shakira music video and its hilarious Image: @Abuti_Ntwa/ Twitter

A viral video of a man dancing to a Shakira tune has proven that his “hips don’t lie” and online peeps have applauded his dance moves.

The 29-second clip was shared by @Abuti_Ntwa on Twitter.

In the video the man dressed in blue jeans and a red t-shirt rolled up to his waist is seen gyrating and swinging his hips as he mirrors Shakira’s dance video frame by frame.

@Abuti_Ntwa captioned the video which received 8.4k views:

“I can't see this alone.”

@Pamy_Ry reacted:

“Shakira with her crazy waist pulled a number on us.”

@NkululekoB_ said:

“It’s the sounds he keeps making for me.”

@Bongiey_M said:

“Y’all are soo stupid.”

@uchehone said:

“He is still way better than me.”

@goneMan2021 reacted:

“I wanna unsee it.”

@Young52894491 said:

“What is this?”

@kyle_mesh said:

“Unbearable.”

@unamulale said:

“I laughed so hard!”

@NellsIfy added:

“What the fuck is this?...”

@makhoszi said:

“Why is he being so aggressive.”

@Greymist_0217 reacted:

“Omg!!! Wtf!!!”

