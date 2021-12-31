The "Pope of Pop Culture" has gone onto Twitter to share a video of Shauwn Mkhize’s alleged stylist drunkily switching lights off and on at a raucous party

Gossip columnist Musa Khawula posted the 30-second clip over social media and peeps found it to be very funny

The post received over 14k views with South Africans wondering if the man was responsible for the levels of load shedding

Viral video gets MaMkhize’s stylist in hot water Image: Musa Khawula/ Twitter and Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Entrainment gossip columnist Musa Khawula took to Twitter to share a 30-second video of Shauwn Mkhize’s stylists drunk at a party.

Khawula has christened himself the “the pope of pop culture” and prides himself in bringing Mzansi the latest breaking entertainment pop culture news

Khawula captioned the video:

“Shaun Stylist out last night.”

The man Shauwn Mkhiz’s alleged stylist can be seen switching the strobe lights to different levels while clearly inebriated.

Many tweeps joked that he was behind the country’s load shedding.

Twitter users could not help but have a field day while commenting on the post.

@molebatsi_nemo said:

“Man I love this dude's content.”

@lllllesego said:

“this nigga kills me yoh.”

@ussymypussy said:

“I don’t hate him.”

@noniamancha added:

“Eskom load shedding.”

@Sthokoeh said:

“I like him pls.”

@molepakay reacted:

“@Eskom_SA please come and see.”

@lexhosaguy said:

“Whatever stage hits us, we deserve it.”

@Edd_Everything said:

“Me when I show people I know the owner of the house :”

@SthabisoDwala said:

“This guy’s updates are always on my feed. I’m tired.”

@__Njabulo said:

“Ay ay ay.”

@Sivetweets added:

"The man behind these Eskom stages."

@GreatMaestrojoy said:

"Shauwn stylist deserves to be the president of South Africa. A man of many talents."

What a wow: Shauwn Mkhize leaves jaws on floor with new look

Previously Briefly News wrote about Shauwn Mkhize living her best life in recent months.

The wealthy businesswoman left her followers pleasantly surprised after a photoshoot she did recently.

Auntie was looking absolutely incredible and Mzansi could not believe it. The photo shoot was taken on the Durban beachfront promenade and has Aunty Mkhize in a gorgeous dress accompanied by a lush long wig.

Twitter users took the photograph from Khizo’s Instagram page and shared it on the micro-blogging site.

The comments on the pic were all positive as people raved about how amazing she looks. Twitter user Wandisa_L said:

"Her new stylist is hitting the right notes.”

BabyLuuh said:

“You see her? Didn’t even recognise her.”

Source: Briefly News