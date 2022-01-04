A stunning doctor took to social media to post a photo of her father taking her to work on the first work day of the year

Dr Phumla Dube posted the photo on Twitter, which was accompanied by a sweet caption where she expressed her appreciation for the moment

The post has been well received by online users who have reacted with sweet messages, even comparing the doctor's father to well-known public figures

A young doctor, Phumla Dube, posted a heartfelt photo of herself and her father on the way to her first shift of the year on Twitter.

Dr Phumla Dube shared a photo of her dad taking her to her first day of work. Image: @phumladube24 / Twitter

Source: Twitter

"Being driven by my dad to work on my first day is such a blessing," she wrote in the caption.

The father-and-daughter moment brought some much-needed positive feels and family bonds on the timeline and Briefly News also shared it on Facebook, which was well-received.

Online users showed love on the adorable post with some peeps even commenting on how Phumla’s dad looks like both Dr Thomas Hasani Chauke and Samuel L Jackson.

Here are peeps' reactions from Facebook:

Shasha Kholekile said:

“Reminds me of my own father when he drove me to my first shift in Pretoria University.”

Thembani Masangu commented:

“Her father looks like the famous XiTsonga traditional music artist, Dr Thomas Hasani Chauke.”

Marion Wentzel Weber wrote:

“Bless you dad, you must be so proud.”

Nonhlahla Nkosi replied:

“Priceless moment.”

Rockett Scientist replied:

“Take your father to work day.”

Jonathan Walt responded:

“Families that stay together are soooo powerful. Beautiful Pops! Inspiring.”

Grace Ayeyi said:

“A very proud father. Happiness is written all over his face!”

Here are more reactions from the original Twitter post:

@NelisiweSitho19 said:

“Waaze wakhula Phumla. Your brothers (that I went to tertiary with) were obsessed about their baby sis. Anything and everything for Phumla Congratulations baby girl.”

@Zu_Noma commented:

“Oh my goodness, this is such a dad thing to do. I love this.”

@komigadi replied:

“My dad took a taxi with me to my first interview. He was happier than me when I walked out smiling.”

