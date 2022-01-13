A Roodepoort woman was overwhelmed with gratitude after a Good Samaritan took care of a packet she left behind and went onto Facebook to rave about it

Kehumile Leburu wrote on Facebook's #imstaying group that she was at Westgate Mall in Roodepoort when she left her package behind at Click's

Over 100 Facebook users reacted to the heartfelt post with many praising her unnamed hero for his good heart

A woman from Roodepoort went onto social media to thank an unnamed man for keeping her package safe after she left it behind. Image: Kehumile Leburu / Facebook

Source: Facebook

A Roodepoort woman took to Facebook to thank a selfless man who kept her packet for her after she left it behind at a shop.

Kehumile Leburu wrote that she was visiting Westgate Mall in Roodepoort when she forgot her Dischem plastic bag on one of the chairs placed outside Clicks for vaccinations.

After ten minutes she remembered leaving the packet and rushed back with no hope of finding it. She wrote on Facebook:

“To my pleasant surprise, a gentleman was waiting for ‘the owner’ to come back, he had given it to the security personnel in Clicks. Thanks to him though I didn't get his name.”

Leburu wrote a post via Facebook’s #imstaying group and social media users have lauded the Good Samaritan’s act of kindness.

The post received 111 likes, 3 comments and two shares.

Luthando Gushman Kiluba said:

“God bless him!”

Busisiwe Mayaya said:

“Waawu may God bless him.”

Igwe Man added:

“Ra leboha hle hao bathing.”

Local woman grateful to Good Samaritan who returned her lost phone

In a previous story Briefly News wrote about Karen Williams who took to Facebook to share her amazing experience that restored her faith in this beautiful country and its people.

She revealed that she and her friends were at a funeral and her friend Jacky Daniels realised that she had left her phone at a petrol station.

Fearing the worst, Karen dialled the phone not expecting anyone to answer but to her surprise, a voice came through the speaker.

A gentleman and employee of Kranskop Engen, Thabo Puleng Mathye, had found the phone and answered it when it rang in the hopes that he could return it to its rightful owner.

