New doctor Asiphe Juleka took to Instagram to tell peeps she had just completed her first week of work at Tygerberg Medical Campus

Social media users were overwhelmed with pride for the young woman who vowed to live 2020 with intention

Peeps were quick to write messages of congratulations on Juleka's post leaving the young woman bursting with encouragement and support

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Doctor Asiphe Juleka has completed her medical studies and has started treating patients at Tygerberg Medical Campus and peeps cannot be prouder of her. Image: Asiphe Juleka/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

A medical student from Cape Town has gone onto social media to tell peeps about her first week as a doctor.

Asiphe Juleka completed her first week of work at Tygerberg Medical Campus.

Digital creator, medical student, and content creator @blackgirlmed posted several colourful snaps of her in her doctor’s scrubs.

Instagram users were delighted for the young doctor and applauded her academic milestone.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Juleka captioned the pics:

“Here’s to a soft 2022 here’s to a happy 2022 here’s to a peaceful 2022 here’s to black excellence in 2022 here’s to me in 2022.”

Juleka added that this year she was going to take things slow; be intentional with her energy and tackle one milestone at a time.

Her Instagram followers lapped up her pearls of wisdom.

@mankobetsi_m reacted:

“They grow up so fast.”

@hlogi.c said:

“Such beautiful scrubs.”

@Tufafii said:

“Wow girl you look absolutely amazing.”

@Amandamokome added:

“Wishing you all the best with the new year of medical school sweets. We absolutely cannot wait for the content for 2022 #blackgirlmed.”

@neolings13 added:

“I love the colour. All the best for this year.”

Halala: Limpopo university graduate, 21, is South Africa's youngest medical doctor

Previously Briefly News wrote about 21-year-old Decent Mkhombo who became South Africa's youngest qualified doctor after he graduated with his medical degree from the University of Limpopo .

The bright young man showed academic excellence from a young age, so much so that he skipped some grades and was allowed to enrol at the medical school at 15.

Decent was among 47 young medical doctors who took their oaths at the university after completing their degrees on Wednesday, 15 December.

“This is because in medicine, your mental health is tested because you come face to face with the reality of death every day.

But I’m delighted that I’ve finally completed my degree.”

Source: Briefly News