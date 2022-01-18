Mrs de Ruyter on Twitter decided to snap a picture of her tired little girl on their way home from school

The adorable little child, clearly drained, had fallen asleep in the car after spending an absolutely hectic first day at school

The picture melted the hearts of South Africans who absolutely loved the cute relationship between the mother and child

Mrs De Ruyter on Twitter did her adorable little one dirty during a car ride home from school. De Ruyter snapped a picture of her exhausted child who had fallen asleep after a long and draining day in Grade 4.

The picture she posted of her daughter peacefully sleeping in the backseat of the vehicle with her seatbelt keeping her safe and secure had locals laughing out loud.

She had started Grade 4 just a few days ago along with her older brother who entered into Grade 10. Mzansi could not get enough of the cute child. The comments section quickly became a place of laughter and 'awws' galore for the tired young girl.

South African social media users shared some hilarious responses:

@Zondwa__ shared:

"Day 4 of back to school isn’t for the faint of heart."

@luyolo_mad wrote:

"Hayi no the baby worked hard."

@SisandaSigidi said:

"Haike haike."

"Week showing House Kolisi flames": Rachel shares funny snap of exhausted daughter, days after son

In similar news about kids sleeping after a hectic day, Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi had us laughing out loud! The co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation and wife to Springbok Siya Kolisi shared a few snaps of her kids knocked out after their hectic days at school.

On 9 November 2021, Rachel shared an image of Nicholas passed out in the car trying to do homework in between school pick-ups. A few days later, she shared a snap of Keziah out cold in the car with her lunch bag balanced on her car seat. She captioned the post:

"This week is showing house Kolisi flames."

