After a young lady shared an image of herself with her family celebrating a Congolese tradition, Nando's SA stepped in for some fun

In the viral snap shared by Voldie Molisho, she is covered in powder and so are her family members

Nando's low-key made reference to their Portuguese rolls, which are notorious for leaving the person eating it's face covered in flour

@VoldieMolisho on Twitter shared a photo of her and her family covered in white powder and Nando's SA wasted no time in responding. According to Voldie, it is a Congolese tradition to throw powder at a person who has either graduated or received high marks in their matric year.

Knowing how much flour gets put on a Nando's Portuguese roll, the company's media team could not help but make a small joke about Voldie's post with her fam. Voldie's post was quote-tweeted by Nando's with the following and an emoji of an eye:

"Wait a minute…"

Nando's shared a somewhat cryptic joke involving this family and the company's famous Portuguese rolls. Image: @VoldieMolisho

Source: Twitter

The quote tweet shared by the popular flame grilled chicken restaurant gained a massive 10 000 likes on the microblogging application. Peeps who responded to the post left some equally hilarious reactions and memes.

Jokes galore followed Nando's SA's hilarious quote tweet

@kabelodick responded with:

"Did they just come back from lunch at Nando's? Asking for a cousin."

@Theodo_sy shared:

"When game recognises game."

@Lekang17337005 said:

"They just finished eating your rolls."

@kido_dimples wrote:

"Keng, you are reminded of your rolls?"

@MonkheModupi tweeted:

"They got the ingredients."

@MrDee_deza added:

"Looks familiar, neh?"

