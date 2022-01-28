Cyclist Attempts Daring Move Involving 2 Trucks, Mzansi Says "Petrol-Powered Legs"
- A video has gone viral of a daredevil cyclist who overtook two long-distance trucks on a narrow stretch of road
- The SA Long-distance Truckers page uploaded the 16-second video to Facebook and peeps could not help commenting
- The viral clip received 593 reactions, 186 comments and 50k views on Facebook with many praising the cyclist's powerful limbs
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
A cyclist can be seen riding at a lightning speed pace behind two long-distance trucks in a viral video, narrowly escaping death, according to social media users. The clip shows the brave guy riding dangerously close to a truck before deciding to overtake the truck without indicating.
To the viewer’s astonishment, the cyclist overtook not one but two trucks before veering into the correct lane.
The SA Long-distance Truckers posted a 16-second video to their Facebook page and people could not help reacting to it.
They captioned the video:
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
“This cyclist must have powerful legs.”
John Perros said:
“I did this a kid on Berea Road in Ladysmith.”
Barcocba Molapo reacted:
“Only if he knew that the bike's wheel bearings were not designed for high speed and heavy load. His tray at the morgue awaits.”
Passmore Mudarikwa said:
“Exactly what I did when I was cycling to high school.”
Vicente Vee added:
“Like how he overtakes.”
Johan Rass said:
“Till that truck sucks him in.”
Tatenda Chidanika said:
“He got petrol powered legs.”
Paul Kirui added:
“When you watch its original shoot. You'll be smiling. He did an amazing run!”
Deon van der Merwe said:
“Because the bicycle will have 7 gears in 3 ranges, more than the truck unless it is a dikwiel with reverse paddle.”
De-zee Mamogale added:
“Lol… he didn't observe... This braveness is on another level.”
Thokozani Mkhwebane said:
“That’s too dangerous, maybe the bike has Chiron brake pads.”
Richard Amlima added:
“Looks like Uganda or Rwanda.”
Gypsy King Awae Awae said:
“He must be from Zambia.”
Sanjai Tentwala said:
“Video on fast forward.”
Brendon Masixole Bantom provided some insight:
“I am a cyclist. That is possible I can stay behind a truck that’s doing 0ver 100kph and not even paddling hard. And I must say I have respect for the trucker’s cos they respect the road and other users."
Lebohang Small wrote:
"One mistake, he's dead."
Video shows man casually passing group of cyclists, Mzansi can't deal
In more news about cyclists, Briefly News wrote about a video showing a man casually overtaking a group of cyclists which went viral on social media. The video starts with the group of cyclists dressed in their green and black T-shirts with black helmets cycling on a road.
Before you know it, a man in a blue shirt with a white helmet quickly comes up behind them. The man then veers to the right of the group and overtakes them.
The video seems to have been filmed by a passenger in a car travelling behind them. The video was uploaded to Twitter by @ThusoMpuangOLY yesterday and has over 40 000 views on the app.
Source: Briefly News