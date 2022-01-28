A video has gone viral of a daredevil cyclist who overtook two long-distance trucks on a narrow stretch of road

The SA Long-distance Truckers page uploaded the 16-second video to Facebook and peeps could not help commenting

The viral clip received 593 reactions, 186 comments and 50k views on Facebook with many praising the cyclist's powerful limbs

A cyclist can be power peddling his way past two trucks in a viral video. Image: SA Long-distance Truckers/ Facebbok

Source: Facebook

A cyclist can be seen riding at a lightning speed pace behind two long-distance trucks in a viral video, narrowly escaping death, according to social media users. The clip shows the brave guy riding dangerously close to a truck before deciding to overtake the truck without indicating.

To the viewer’s astonishment, the cyclist overtook not one but two trucks before veering into the correct lane.

The SA Long-distance Truckers posted a 16-second video to their Facebook page and people could not help reacting to it.

They captioned the video:

“This cyclist must have powerful legs.”

John Perros said:

“I did this a kid on Berea Road in Ladysmith.”

Barcocba Molapo reacted:

“Only if he knew that the bike's wheel bearings were not designed for high speed and heavy load. His tray at the morgue awaits.”

Passmore Mudarikwa said:

“Exactly what I did when I was cycling to high school.”

Vicente Vee added:

“Like how he overtakes.”

Johan Rass said:

“Till that truck sucks him in.”

Tatenda Chidanika said:

“He got petrol powered legs.”

Paul Kirui added:

“When you watch its original shoot. You'll be smiling. He did an amazing run!”

Deon van der Merwe said:

“Because the bicycle will have 7 gears in 3 ranges, more than the truck unless it is a dikwiel with reverse paddle.”

De-zee Mamogale added:

“Lol… he didn't observe... This braveness is on another level.”

Thokozani Mkhwebane said:

“That’s too dangerous, maybe the bike has Chiron brake pads.”

Richard Amlima added:

“Looks like Uganda or Rwanda.”

Gypsy King Awae Awae said:

“He must be from Zambia.”

Sanjai Tentwala said:

“Video on fast forward.”

Brendon Masixole Bantom provided some insight:

“I am a cyclist. That is possible I can stay behind a truck that’s doing 0ver 100kph and not even paddling hard. And I must say I have respect for the trucker’s cos they respect the road and other users."

Lebohang Small wrote:

"One mistake, he's dead."

Source: Briefly News