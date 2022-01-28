Global site navigation

Cyclist Attempts Daring Move Involving 2 Trucks, Mzansi Says "Petrol-Powered Legs"
Cyclist Attempts Daring Move Involving 2 Trucks, Mzansi Says "Petrol-Powered Legs"

by  Mika Williams
  • A video has gone viral of a daredevil cyclist who overtook two long-distance trucks on a narrow stretch of road
  • The SA Long-distance Truckers page uploaded the 16-second video to Facebook and peeps could not help commenting
  • The viral clip received 593 reactions, 186 comments and 50k views on Facebook with many praising the cyclist's powerful limbs

cyclist, road, truck, white, line, lane, two, speed, accident, narrow, stretch
A cyclist can be power peddling his way past two trucks in a viral video. Image: SA Long-distance Truckers/ Facebbok
Source: Facebook

A cyclist can be seen riding at a lightning speed pace behind two long-distance trucks in a viral video, narrowly escaping death, according to social media users. The clip shows the brave guy riding dangerously close to a truck before deciding to overtake the truck without indicating.

To the viewer’s astonishment, the cyclist overtook not one but two trucks before veering into the correct lane.

The SA Long-distance Truckers posted a 16-second video to their Facebook page and people could not help reacting to it.

They captioned the video:

“This cyclist must have powerful legs.”

John Perros said:

“I did this a kid on Berea Road in Ladysmith.”

Barcocba Molapo reacted:

“Only if he knew that the bike's wheel bearings were not designed for high speed and heavy load. His tray at the morgue awaits.”

Passmore Mudarikwa said:

“Exactly what I did when I was cycling to high school.”

Vicente Vee added:

“Like how he overtakes.”

Johan Rass said:

“Till that truck sucks him in.”

Tatenda Chidanika said:

“He got petrol powered legs.”

Paul Kirui added:

“When you watch its original shoot. You'll be smiling. He did an amazing run!”

Deon van der Merwe said:

“Because the bicycle will have 7 gears in 3 ranges, more than the truck unless it is a dikwiel with reverse paddle.”

De-zee Mamogale added:

“Lol… he didn't observe... This braveness is on another level.”

Thokozani Mkhwebane said:

“That’s too dangerous, maybe the bike has Chiron brake pads.”

Richard Amlima added:

“Looks like Uganda or Rwanda.”

Gypsy King Awae Awae said:

“He must be from Zambia.”

Sanjai Tentwala said:

“Video on fast forward.”

Brendon Masixole Bantom provided some insight:

“I am a cyclist. That is possible I can stay behind a truck that’s doing 0ver 100kph and not even paddling hard. And I must say I have respect for the trucker’s cos they respect the road and other users."

Lebohang Small wrote:

"One mistake, he's dead."

Video shows man casually passing group of cyclists, Mzansi can't deal

In more news about cyclists, Briefly News wrote about a video showing a man casually overtaking a group of cyclists which went viral on social media. The video starts with the group of cyclists dressed in their green and black T-shirts with black helmets cycling on a road.

Before you know it, a man in a blue shirt with a white helmet quickly comes up behind them. The man then veers to the right of the group and overtakes them.

The video seems to have been filmed by a passenger in a car travelling behind them. The video was uploaded to Twitter by @ThusoMpuangOLY yesterday and has over 40 000 views on the app.

Source: Briefly News

