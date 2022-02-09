In a recent survey, Briefly News asked its online audience if they would spill the beans should they discover their best bud is being cheated on by their partner

According to statistics, 62% of South African cheaters are male and 38% female and peeps were left scratching their heads

Scores said they would mind their own business but others said they care about their friends too much to stay mum

Peeps were put in a tricky situation when they were asked if they’d tell a good friend that they were being cheated on by their significant other. Many peeps were perplexed at the question, but an overwhelming number said a marker of a true friend is loyalty and honesty.

Dineo Leah Ngobeni said:

“I care so much about my friends, I'm definitely telling them, I've done it before and will still do it, I know they will tell do it too.”

Thokozani Angel Dlomo reacted:

“I don't believe in telling people things that will hurt them deeply.”

Mhome Ndazi added:

“I don't cos it's none of my business.”

Lettie Gilbert wrote:

“A big no, I will mind my own business.”

Singatha Manyisana added:

“Yeah I'm loyal so I think telling them is showing my loyalty.”

Patrick Mukoma reacted:

“Better to stay away from ppl's issues bcs tomorrow when they've resolved their issues i might be blamed.”

Fernando J Sibanda added:

“Without evidence waste of time they will deny everything.”

Granny Ma Lehumo Legodi saud:

“What if you are telling them what they know they might disappoint you n love each other more.”

