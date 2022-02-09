Global site navigation

Relationship Survey Leaves Peeps Ambivalent About Spilling Beans on Pal’s Cheating Partner
by  Mika Williams
  • In a recent survey, Briefly News asked its online audience if they would spill the beans should they discover their best bud is being cheated on by their partner
  • According to statistics, 62% of South African cheaters are male and 38% female and peeps were left scratching their heads
  • Scores said they would mind their own business but others said they care about their friends too much to stay mum

A relationship survey has revealed that people would tell their best friends that their partners are cheating. Image: Getty Images
Peeps were put in a tricky situation when they were asked if they’d tell a good friend that they were being cheated on by their significant other. Many peeps were perplexed at the question, but an overwhelming number said a marker of a true friend is loyalty and honesty.

Dineo Leah Ngobeni said:

“I care so much about my friends, I'm definitely telling them, I've done it before and will still do it, I know they will tell do it too.”

Thokozani Angel Dlomo reacted:

“I don't believe in telling people things that will hurt them deeply.”

Mhome Ndazi added:

“I don't cos it's none of my business.”

Lettie Gilbert wrote:

“A big no, I will mind my own business.”

Singatha Manyisana added:

“Yeah I'm loyal so I think telling them is showing my loyalty.”

Patrick Mukoma reacted:

“Better to stay away from ppl's issues bcs tomorrow when they've resolved their issues i might be blamed.”

Fernando J Sibanda added:

“Without evidence waste of time they will deny everything.”

Granny Ma Lehumo Legodi saud:

“What if you are telling them what they know they might disappoint you n love each other more.”

In more news about people cheating, Briefly News wrote about a dramatic video showing a man at a bar confronting his girlfriend he saw with another man.

@instablog9ja which shared the video claimed that the event happened at a bar in the Ikotun area of Lagos state.

The man could be heard asking the lady, "What are you doing here?" as a man tried to calm him down.

Source: Briefly News

