Relationship Survey Leaves Peeps Ambivalent About Spilling Beans on Pal’s Cheating Partner
- In a recent survey, Briefly News asked its online audience if they would spill the beans should they discover their best bud is being cheated on by their partner
- According to statistics, 62% of South African cheaters are male and 38% female and peeps were left scratching their heads
- Scores said they would mind their own business but others said they care about their friends too much to stay mum
Peeps were put in a tricky situation when they were asked if they’d tell a good friend that they were being cheated on by their significant other. Many peeps were perplexed at the question, but an overwhelming number said a marker of a true friend is loyalty and honesty.
Dineo Leah Ngobeni said:
“I care so much about my friends, I'm definitely telling them, I've done it before and will still do it, I know they will tell do it too.”
Thokozani Angel Dlomo reacted:
“I don't believe in telling people things that will hurt them deeply.”
Mhome Ndazi added:
“I don't cos it's none of my business.”
Lettie Gilbert wrote:
“A big no, I will mind my own business.”
Singatha Manyisana added:
“Yeah I'm loyal so I think telling them is showing my loyalty.”
Patrick Mukoma reacted:
“Better to stay away from ppl's issues bcs tomorrow when they've resolved their issues i might be blamed.”
Fernando J Sibanda added:
“Without evidence waste of time they will deny everything.”
Granny Ma Lehumo Legodi saud:
“What if you are telling them what they know they might disappoint you n love each other more.”
