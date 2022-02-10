A TikTok user went online to post a video of a SA Army drummer who stood out from the crowd while performing his set

The drummer can be seen enthusiastically beating away on his drum as he walks down a notable street in the city centre of Cape Town

Mzansi went gaga for the video, and many could not help, but share their loving thoughts about the country

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An SA Army drummer has shown his mettle and peeps love it. Image: @wadewill.design / Twitter

Source: Twitter

A TikTok user has set Twitter ablaze with good feelings after posting a video clip of the SA Army doing a drill before the country’s annual State of the Nation address at Parliament tonight in Cape Town.

TikTok user @wadewill.design who has 780 followers on the social media platform posted a video with a caption:

“He got into this.”

TikTok users were quick to comment on his post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Liam said:

“Can’t defend our country but at least we play good tunes.”

@riken93932 said:

“The man having fun. As he should.”

@jessa said:

“We start the December pre-party in Feb ... Yas.”

@Heike Meyer said:

“South Africa is on a different level.”

@Creator said:

“They are marching again tonight, I'll try to record more & post it here.”

@Annatjie Grobler Fou said:

“At least someone is happy and having fun.”

@Ron said:

“That one come from Sione. He understands that drum.”

Thandi Garrett said:

“South Africa is one big party and I'm here for it.”

@t3mp0r4ry._ said:

“We need a longer video.”

@Ziobhan Jansen added:

“There is always just THAT person.”

@user5136360410262 said:

“That one is ours. He's from the streets of master groover's. He knows the proper placement of Savannah on the head.”

“So cool”: Local drummer's video revives school memories and spirit for Mzansi

In more news about gifted SA drummers, Briefly News wrote about a local man who played the drums at a school event and brought the house down.

The young man can be seen playing the drums to a large group of people and he is praised for his skills.

The video clip is shared by Kulani on Twitter and many people now feel happy and remember their school days.

Taking a glance at the reactions, social media users are fully aware of the surroundings and uniform as they say the school is Randfontein High School.

Source: Briefly News