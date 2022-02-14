A gorgeous Saffa woman's husband treated her to a stunning new BMW and she shared the pics on Instagram

Mathabo Kgole and her hubby are expecting their bundle of joy soon and she now has a car to drive around in style

Social media users who follow Mathabo shared that she is more than deserving of the wonderfully thoughtful gift from her person

Mathabo Kgole took to Instagram to share the lovely gift her husband bought for her. The soon to be mom received a sleek new BMW from her loving hubby. She shared a series of pics on the gram in celebration.

Mathabo and her forever person posed at the dealership with the striking white vehicle behind them. With a massive red bow on top of it and smiles galore, Mathabo shared the snap on Insta and peeps are loving it.

Clad in a body fitting patterned dress and matching footwear, Mathabo was a picture of happiness as she held her bae's hand in front of her new vehicle.

Take a look at one of her posts about the whip below:

Below are some of the comments shared by excited netizens:

@devenirbelleboutique said:

"Congratulations sweety."

@phethile_sithole03 shared:

"Congratulations mommy."

@zahnelemina

"Love love love this."

@ms_fortunatem commented:

"You deserve everything beautiful coming your way."

Daughters surprise dad with new car in tear-jerking video: “These are the blessings for parents”

In more news about car gifts, Briefly News previously reported that two daughters brought a wave of emotion and love on the social media streets after sharing how they gifted their father a brand new car.

In a video shared by philanthropist BI Phakathi, the women can be seen handing over a boxed gift to their unsuspecting father. After opening the box-in-a-box gift, he eventually finds car keys in the last box.

He stands in speechlessness as he looks at his overjoyed girls. They all walk outside while singing and capturing the moment on camera phones. They soon reveal the new white Toyota Hilux bakkie which they bought for their old man. The madala is overcome by emotion and begins to tear up.

