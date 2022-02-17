A social media user spread good feels on the social media streets by calling on local homeowners to show off their homes

He started the thread on Twitter on Wednesday, 16 February and peeps have responded by sharing their images

The heart-warming post has over 10 200 likes and a several positive comments from the online community

Online user @MfokaMqulusi took to social media to start a cool Twitter thread calling on peeps who are renting homes to share photos of their cribs.

South Africans shared images of their homes on a social media thread recently. Image: @MfokaMqulusi / Twitter

Source: Twitter

“Mqasho thread,” he captioned the post.

The post is a reminder of beautiful beginnings and that everyone has to start somewhere. Peeps also shared the joy and fulfilling sense of "this is mine and I worked my way up to this moment."

South African online users did not hold back sharing images of their humble abodes and positive comments on the tweet:

@nontso_mandla said:

“Headboard yani endlini yendoda? Beka umbhede phakathi nendawo kubengathi kudlalwa isnooker.”

@NkagiM reacted:

“Reminds me of my Hartswater days. Did so much with that little space.”

@Younik_Cee wrote:

“Beautiful thread, y'all got beautiful places.”

