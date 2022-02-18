A woman who celebrated her birthday went onto Twitter to ask popular rapper Casper Nyovest on a date or to send her money

The lady clad in a black dress took to social media to flirt with Nyovest and peeps could not stop laughing

South Africans were beside themselves with a young woman who they feel she has thrown herself at a local muso

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A woman has flirted with a local rapper and Mzansi take her to task. Image: @AsekaNdaba/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A birthday beauty went online to do some flirting with SA rapper Casper Nyovest and peeps have taken her to the cleaners.

In her tweet, @AsekaNdaba aka Miss Ndaba asks Nyovest to take her to lunch but failing that he is welcome to e-wallet her some money, and Mzansi has labeled her a gold digger and blamed it on SA’s skyrocketing unemployment rates.

Miss Indaba captioned a gorgeous pic of her in a little black dress:

“Hey @casspernyovest it's me again it's my birthday again, lunch date nyana lewena or another e-wallet.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps were quick to criticize the young lady for being too forward.

@BoldArchie_ said:

“Give her an inch & she will ask for a mile.”

@LindisiphoDiko said:

"It's me again"

@Abuti wa Polovivo reacted:

“Boyfriend yahao ereng wena ongwetse matlalala a.”

@noksii__

“Kyoksiza ukthola indoda oe. You’ve had all year.”

@Its_kagiso said:

“Youth unemployment is a problem.”

@hashtagAbuti999 reacted:

“be ashamed man please.”

@hi_ndamu added:

“Imagine being her brother or worse yet, her boyfriend.”

@TshepoMotaungJr reacted:

“Another "full stop cellular" moment coming.”

@LordPercyK reacted:

“Tinder Swindler.”

@Coster_Rama2 said:

“Ai it was a once-off thing! No wonder people don't help us, it's because of people like u.”

Lady thanks Cassper Nyovest for helping her get a lung transplant, SA celebrates

In more news about Cassper, Briefly News wrote about when a local woman has hearts melting all across the nation after sharing the exciting news of her scheduled lung transplant.

The young lady lives with cystic fibrosis and had been suffering for a long time until one local celeb generously agreed to help out.

That's right - Cassper Nyovest is being hailed a hero after using his social media influence to help the fighter raise funds for her new lungs.

The brave young woman, named Nompilo will be heading to India on 26 September for the special operation.

Source: Briefly News