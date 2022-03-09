A lady reacted to the rising fuel costs with a tweet saying that paying R200 for petrol has become shameful

This created a discussion among tweeps, who shared the experiences with some praising their fuel-efficient cars

Peeps were not positive in their outlook on the petrol cost, saying that this is just the beginning

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A lady took to Twitter to vent about how the soaring petrol prices in the country. Peeps empathised as they shared their experiences with the steep cost of fuel.

Some people were surprised by her accurate observation:

"Pouring R200 petrol has become so embarrassing."

Her post compelled them to reveal what they had paid in recent times for petrol, with some even showing their receipts.

A lady who made a hilarious observation about buying R200 worth of petrol has Mzansi sharing their experiences. Image: @mpumiln/Instagram, Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps on Twitter related to the lady's take on the economic effects of rising petrol prices. A couple mused over the benefits of fuel-efficient cars.

@SammoCazo boasted about how economic his car is:

"I pour at the same garage always. I drive a C Class. The guys lmowi can pour a full tank anytime. I told them about if I'm hijacked, the robbers must not be able to drive very far away on a quarter tank. So I always pour in R150 every 3 days or 4."

@JeleJele89 complained bitterly, saying:

@Omphile9, who shared the same sentiment with the owner of the post, said:

"Yesterday I got to the garage and asked the guy to pour me R109 and when I looked where I put coins I saw R4, immediately told him to pour R113. Now the fuel light is on already, I even had to put in leave at work. It's tough."

@SthembisoMkhize jokingly asked:

@MbalenhleBheng2 shared how she copes with the spike in fuel prices:

"I've got 2 cars and the Polo is reliable, even on reserve, I know my car, but the SUV once got stuck at the gate twice now actually, so I use the other one to go buy sgubhu and they know both my cars so they let me buy."

Video shows posh Ferrari running out of petrol, stuck on roadside: "Embarrassing"

More and more Saffas are being hit hard by the rocketing cost of petrol. According to Briefly News, Driving a multi-million rand supercar and running out of petrol while travelling on one of Mzansi's many highways and byways is not exactly everyone's idea of fun.

In an unfortunate and somewhat "embarrassing" moment for a local man, a video surfaced on social media showing his lux Italian sports car parked on the side of the road, with another man trying frantically to get him going by manually pumping fuel into it from a 20-litre water bottle.

Heading online, a Twitter user, @matthewkanniah, who claims to be a motoring journalist and automotive content creator in his bio, shared a now-viral video of the scene captured along a busy route.

Source: Briefly News