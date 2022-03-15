Mrs Rachel Kolisi served fans glitz and glam in pics she shared of the ensemble that she wore to hubby Siya's sporting event

Rachel revealed she felt cute and couldn't help but to take pics, however, assured adoring fans that she would stop

Amidst the praise she received for her look, peeps on Instagram encouraged her to keep posting more pics

Rachel Kolisi cleaned up well for her husband, Siya Kolisi's sporting event. She shared pics of her evening wear on Instagram and admitted that she felt good. Mrs Kolisi revealed that she took a lot of pics as she was inspired by the feeling that the outfit gave her. She promised her followers that she would exercise self-control, saying:

"Promise I’ll stop after this."

Her caption was then accompanied by a collection of pics of the stunning Mrs K in her evening dress. Peeps were taken by Rachel's beauty and praised her.

Rachel shared pics of herself all glammed up for husband, Siya Kolisi's sporting event and SA couldn't get enough. Image: @rachelkolisi/Instagram

Despite Rachel's observation, peeps on Instagram could not get enough of Rachel's beauty and encouraged her to keep posting more pics.

Celebrity Basetsana Kumalo was one of the first to encourage Mrs K:

"Sensational!!! We are not complaining, keep them coming."

thomson_jane agreed with Basetsana Kumalo:

"Please don’t stop! We looovvee all the pics!"

fionagengan complimented Rachel:

"Gorgeous, gorgeous! You rocked this look."

lindacapazorioholmes praised Mrs K:

"You looked beyond beautiful, so why not gal! ❤️❤️"

martiniquebaldi complimented Rachel's look:

"Love love your dress and you look gorgeous."

Rachel Kolisi misbehaving and being a fangirl, stuns Mzansi in gorgeous dress

In another event, Mrs K proved to Mzansi once more that she looked good in anything. According to Briefly News, Rachel Kolisi shared some stunning pics of herself and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi after they attended the SA Sports Awards.

Siya accepted an award on behalf of the SA Rugby Union for Federation of the Year. The public also voted and named him the People’s Choice Sports Star of the Year.

However, Rachel stunned Mazansi with the gorgeous dress she wore to the event. Apparently, things got out of hand. Siya jokingly apologised for Rachel's behaviour and said that wouldn't be happening again.

