A man lost a large sum of lobola money to his ex-fiance's family after they broke up and lamented that the lady's family kept the money in a post online

Peeps advised that he had a legal right to get the money back and that he should get the law involved in the matter

Others were of the opinion that the girl's family was merely following traditional practices that dictated that they could keep the funds

An engaged man lost the R70 000 that he paid toward the R98 000 of lobola money his ex-fiance's family had asked for. He shared that the engagement fell through but his former bae's people withheld the partially complete lobola in an online post.

The man's ordeal prompted Briefly News to pose a question on Facebook asking peeps if they had experienced something of this nature.

A man who lost R70 000 of lobola money to his ex-fiance's family got peeps talking. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Peeps offered various views on the Facebook post. Some people were of the opinion that the man had a legal right to claim his money back while others cited traditional practices, stating that the family was right for keeping the cash.

Thabile Dlamini said:

"I don't know about other cultures, but in Zulu if the man leaves the fiancé he forfeites the lobola, but if the woman leaves, she has to pay it back."

Ndonga Nhlakah Shamase Ayandah said:

"R98K for lobola!?‍♂️Is she a princess or what?Lobola must be R60K or less and that's it. If the woman's fam wants anything more than that, it's daylight robbery and you should run my brother.‍♂️."

Africa Tlhapi said:

"How can you pay such an abnormal amount and expect sympathy.Uzinzile aka khalelwa."

Natasha Mc Allister said:

"I think men should start suing us, some woman really play with men and women should also sue men for promising marriage and marry other people. Makunyiwe macala lol."

Tumie Mkwena said:

"He must let them be, karma will do the right thing. What they did is daylight robbery motivated by hunger."

Lefa Nkhufele Maelane said:

"Justice must be served for that man."

Moketla Mamabolo said:

"Let him sue the family for undue enrichment."

Sebo Ambrocious Mathabatha said:

"If love is equal and our constitution really addresses 50/50 then we should not lay lobola."

