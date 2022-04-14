A young man posted that men with good home training are capable of tending to house chores such as cooking and cleaning

The guy further stated that these men would not use the ability to cook and clean as a benchmark for his future Mrs

Many peeps applauded him on his stance as some men admitted to knowing how to do house chores

Fabian stated that men who were raised well know how to cook and clean on a Twitter post. The young man further added that when it came to choosing a wife, the same men would not use a woman's level of domestication to make their decision.

The insightful young man opened his post by saying:

"A man who is raised well cleans his own place and cooks his own food."

A man made a statement online saying that men with a good upbringing cook and clean for themselves.

Source: Twitter

A large number of men who commented on Fabian's Twitter post admitted to knowing how to cook and clean. Peeps applauded the young man on his views while others felt he was setting himself up for a trap.

@Pheello123 said:

"100% I can do all things better than a female can,including all masculine chores & honestly having a woman (or two) for me is a bonus..I don't need a woman,I'm what a woman needs."

@ProperThemba said:

@Sk_Putin said:

"At home they were no girls so we were taught to do all those things and as I still do them in my flat. But a woman who can't and clean is a No for me.. she belong to the streets/ not a wife for me."

@MBeeats said:

"1 million brownie points to you sir ✊."

@Tshepixo__22 said:

@OG_Gebejino said:

"True my brother. I help my wife with chores every day! Women are human too. And they do get tired incase some men didn't know."

Ladies dote over man cooking for his bae, setting new husband goals

In a similar story of domesticated men, Briefly News reported that a Kenyan man won the hearts of ladies on social media after telling men that cooking for their wives does not compromise their manhood but instead, brings out a unique and admirable character.

Women and men alike applauded Papa Collins for his modern take on relationships, asking him to shout it just a little louder or the men at the back keeping their ears closed.

The cherry on top of the cake, that is a man taking care of dinner for the family, was the adorable collection of photos of the couple in the kitchen that accompanied the tweet and left ladies swooning and planning their outfits for when they find their Prince Charming.

