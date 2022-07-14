A Nando's advert has left south Africa confused as they remixed a familiar South African snack in the strangest way

Nando's marketing is usually a hit, but one recent promotion may have lost its direction by trying to change skopas, a beloved south African corn snack

Netizens reacted to a not-so-great Nando's advert about changing the common childhood food as they expressed that nothing made sense

Nando's is well known for its brilliant marketing with hilarious ads. The Grilled chicken franchises' latest social media promotion had tongues wagging but not for a good reason in a strange turn of events.

Nando's showed a creative recipe using a tumble dryer and a beloved South African snack, but many netizens were only left puzzled. Image:Instagram/@nandosSA

Source: UGC

Nandos uses tumble dryer for skopas snack

In a promotional TiK ToK video posted by Nando's South Africa, the company does a tumble dryer and captions it "#Peritricks. Next, there is a recipe for what they call "private school skopas' where they melt marshmallows and various candies in the tumble dryer.

Saffas react to Nando's skopas cooked in tumble dryer snack idea

Mzansi netizens jump at the chance to criticize strange food combos, and Nando's strange remix of the skopas corn snack was due for a dragging. Many were taken aback by the cooking method as netizens reacted with concern as they inquired if everything was well with Nando's.

Stayawhile commented:

"Nandos what is this."

Jessica commented:

"Nandos is everything fine at home?"

Sphelele Mnculwane commented:

"I refuse to believe this is true."

user7975374513570 commented:

"Ga se mo States mo"[This is not USA]

One netizen, Malumfoodie was not completely aghast as they commented:

"Everything looks fine until a laundry machine was used…ai yah neh but I’m gonna attempt it."

_earthlin. g commented:

"What is going on here?"

satisfakshin commented:

"But... but.... what?"

JvR commented:

"Can’t tell if this is for real? "

