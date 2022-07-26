A Johannesburg Menlyn car dealership came out with allegations against one daring forex trader @khali_billions

The forex trader shared posts of herself posing with her supposed new ride, a G-Wagon, in the Avari dealership

The woman in the pictures is a well-known forex trader, and the car dealership claimed that the car purchase was all fake

A car dealership insisted that one woman was tricking people into joining her company. The car dealership said that the woman was pretending to be the owner of a G-Wagon that was still in the shop.

A forex trader is accused of an elaborate scam where she tried to attract people to her business with a fake luxury car purchase.

@Khali_billions is being accused of faking an entire car purchase at Avari cars in Menlyn. The self-acclaimed billionaire, Khali, was accused of trying to lure people into joining her business.

Forex trader accused of scamming people with G-Wagon pictures

In a post shared on , a series of screenshots showed texts from the manager at Avari cars in Menlyn. In the text, the manager of the dealership is complaining about a forex trader, @khali_billions, who paid to stage a car purchase. The manager said:

" She never bought this vehicle sheused her own flowers, empty champagne bottle and empty LV bags, she changed outfits and toook pictures. The vehicle is still on our floor and available for sale."

The manager identified themself as a manager at the dealership where the pictures were taken. Finally, the dealership alleged that the whole shoot was to get people to join her business.

Netizens blame Avari Cars' manager for forex trader scam

Many reacted by asking why the dealership had allowed the woman to take the pictures in the first place. Netizens blame the manager for allowing it all to happen.

Sesi Shadi commented:

"So the dealership looked at them posing for all these pictures and did nothing "

Clive Cooper commented:

The flower part I understand in as much as those cars are appreciated by many of us, but my problem starts when someone from the dealership is handing over the keys, ‍♀️ for the what, I'm confused there."

Smatsatsa Sa Nkadimeng commented:

"Why did they agree? What did she promise to promise to give them, which could be why she is being exposed now cause she didn't fulfil her promise? "

Pulane Pearl Banda commented:

"Did she also come with the fake keys and red ribbon.Why did the dealer agree to such. This is betrayal. It shows that they have agreed."

