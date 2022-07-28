A good-looking lady dropped it down low in a parking lot and her video has caught the attention of many

Wearing some killer heels, the woman busted some spicy moves to an amapiano track that got the people going

The people of Mzansi were shocked at how the woman did some of those moves in the heels that she was wearing

A gorgeous babe got the people of Mzansi’s attention when she dropped it down low in killer heels to an amapiano track in a parking lot. Risky moves, but the people love it.

A saucy video of a woman dancing in a parking lot got the people of Mzansi going. Image: Facebook / SA Vibes

Source: Facebook

If there is one thing the people of Mzansi love is a good dance clip, and throwing a lit amapiano track on top of it is the cherry on the pudding.

Facebook page SA Vibes shared a video of a lady in hella high heels dancing in a parking lot to amapiano. We have to give it to the woman, she’s got some skills in those skyscrapers!

The people of Mzansi gush over the beautiful woman and her impressive moves

Peeps were sure the lady was going to fall, but she didn’t. The comment section was quickly filled with people sharing how impressed they are at how she managed those moves in those shoes.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Muchayeri Wa Donki said:

“Was expecting her to fall because of dikwaikwai, but noticed her eyelids and realized my expectations won't be met.”

Bonolo Tumelo said:

“Love your shoe hunay”

Mabheka N Mlungwana said:

“Ncooooh she is perfectly dancer ♥ ❤”

Cebile Hope Nkabinde said:

“Can we hand it to her ❤️”

Rosey Gold said:

“She’s Beautiful ❤️”

Mzansi schoolkids slay ‘Asambe Mfwethu’ dance challenge, leaving people standing and clapping

In related news, Briefly News reported that dance is an unspoken language in Mzansi. A bunch of talented school children recorded a Asambe Mfwethu dance challenge clip at school and it has left many clapping.

DangerFlex SA dropped a teaser for his new track and it got people grooving from the first beat. He never expected the track to blow up like it has.

Seeing the lit video, DangerFlex SA himself took to his Facebook page to share it. He used the video to promote the release of the track, he loves these kids’ vibe.

