A young woman became a wife on Saturday, 30 July as she happily wed her bae in a simple ceremony

Mosa posted photos from the big day on her Twitter account and also revealed that even her burn injury couldn't overshadow her joy

Mzansi netizens showered the stylish and elegant newlyweds with love and congratulations online

A young South African woman tied the knot with the love of her life on Saturday, 30 July, and her beautiful smile spoke volumes.

A beautiful bride said "I do" to forever with her bae. Image: @JustMosa_/Twitter

To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow is a beautiful thing and Mosa (@JustMosa_) knows this all too well.

She took to Twitter to share beautiful photos from her big day, which show her and her bae looking all sorts of amazing together. Her hubby rocked a black suit and white shirt while she wore a timeless white vintage-style dress.

“I said I DO to the love of my love yesterday 30.07.2022 ❤️ Not even my burnt arm could stand in the way of our joy.

“Ugh yesterday was one of the best days of my life ❤️ nothing else mattered. Love of my life he is ❤️❤️❤️” an elated Mosa wrote.

The newlyweds were showered with love and sweet messages from adoring netizens on the Twitter post:

@Pulane_Choane said:

“Awww. Brian Bathong. O montle gore le wena. Ke le thabetse. He’s a sweet guy. Know him from home. Modimo a le tshegofatse and a atise lerato la lona. Sorry about your arm. O fole❤️”

@GosaAlicia wrote:

“Yhuuuuu ubumhleeeee woman yes, the hubby looks great too but as for you, such elegance ❤️”

@Zee_mazibuko replied:

“Sasa. Congratulations sis ❤️”

@Becky_mav said:

“That looks painful but I bet the feeling of joy overcame the pain. Congratulations darly.”

@MattMokone reacted:

“Love is so beautiful. Marriage is a beautiful thing. All the best to you and hubby❤️”

