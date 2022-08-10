One bride-to-be wanted everything in her wedding to run smoothly and wouldn’t let anyone mess up her perfect day

Posting on the Reddit platform anonymously, the lady stated that her fiancé’s best man was too short and unattractive to be prominently featured on her wedding day

After the lady’s bae refused to move his bud to the back of the wedding entourage, the hun threw a fit and cancelled the nuptials

Planning a wedding can be hella stressful, with couples often put under a lot of strain to ensure that their nuptials are as perfect as can be.

A bride cancelled her wedding because the groom’s best man was not tall or attractive. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image.

Source: Getty Images

One bride-to-be quite literally wanted everything and everyone on her wedding day to look picture-perfect.

Taking to Reddit anonymously, the lady stated that because her husband-to-be’s best man was short and unattractive, she wanted to move him to the back of the wedding entourage, Women24 reported.

The woman provided various reasons as to why she thought her man’s bud would ruin her wedding snaps, noting that he would be better suited for the back of the crowd, relatively unseen:

"All of my bridesmaids are gorgeous, and I can't imagine having better-looking friends. My issue is my fiancé's best man.

“He's only five foot three (1,6m) tall, so he will look ridiculous escorting my sister down the aisle. He is homely as well. A unibrow and crooked teeth.”

The lady also took a jab at the poor bloke’s huge gummy smile, stating that after she asked her bae to move him to the back of the wedding line, he refused. The chap already sponsored $10 000 (around R161 000) towards the couple’s wedding, Daily Mail wrote.

When the bride didn’t get what she wanted, she made a shocking move and cancelled the entire wedding.

