A lady who decided to get married for money has opened up about eventually falling head over heels in love with her partner.

While the lady initially tied the knot for security, she said that she was always attracted to her husband and knew that at the very least, she’d have a lifelong friend.

Talking to Women24, the woman spoke about how her relationship started out as quite unconventional, with her bae spoiling her rotten:

"I was studying to get my master’s at the time and didn’t have a lot of money. It felt nice to have someone look after me and not have to eat two-minute noodles every night."

The lady added that after her man asked her to officially be his girlfriend and said that he loved her, she realised that while there was chemistry between them, she was happier about being taken care of than about being with him:

“We then moved in together, and it was even better than before. I was, and still am, well looked after. He respects me in a way that no one else ever has. He supports me emotionally and financially."

After a couple of years, the two wed and after some time, the now 45-year-old eventually ended up loving her lifelong partner.

The lady says that she doesn’t regret her decision to wed for money and although their relationship took a while to flourish romantically, they’re both pretty happy now.

According to Essence, more women marry for love than for exclusive financial security.

