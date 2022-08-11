BI Phakathi has helped yet another person in need in a recent clip of a little girl in primary school who has to work

One of South Africa's most generous people BI Phakathi, shared the story of a tiny tot, Aphelele, who was trying to make a living alone in the streets

BI Phakathi once again swooped in much netizens' relief with the thousands of rands that he gave away to the first grader in the touching video

A little girl got some welcome help from BI Phakathi, who gave her shoes and money to help her family. Image Getty Images/ RapidEye/ Image/@biphakhathi

BI Phakathi's clip of a kid, Aphelele, trying to make a living broke South Africa's hearts. Netizens were happy to see Aphelele have a good day, thanks to BI Phakathi.

A little girl got some much-needed help from BI Phakathi. The hardworking child was selling some produce without shoes on when BI Phakathi came to her aid.

BI Phakhathi gives little girl over R1000 to take home

The video on Instagram shows the sad story of a poor girl on the street. She introduces herself as Aphelele as she tries to sell cassava for R10. BI Phakathi had a sweet conversation with the hard-working girl. Aphelele said she is in grade one and has to sell cassava to help her mother. Aphelele cannot even afford shoes as she was barefoot while trying to sell cassava for profit.

BI gave the little girl money for shoes and R1 400 to take home for her mother. The ever so generous BI then handed her the money, and her face lit up as he told her to hide it and hurry back home.

The video touched many who were happy to see that local faceless hero BI was there to help again. Peeps commented their words of thanks to BI Phakathi.

@gracemercy908 commented:

"Wow, nice guy keep it on."

@roselebyana commented:

"Aphelele is so beautiful ,I can’t stop watching this. God bless you."

@chrissy_6691 commented:

"So emotional watching that."

@ghost_en_taun commented:

" We need more people like this."

@kimmi66g commented:

"So heartbreaking. The smile on that little girls face. God bless you for your kind heart."

