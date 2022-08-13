A man indebted to a family member surprised him with a new way to keep connected, and the gesture was much appreciated

The surprised gent's day was out of the ordinary when he was left speechless after opening a small token of gratitude

The TikTok video attracted hundreds of social media commenters who praised a man who never forgot the ones who had his back when he didn't have a lot of money

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Lugisani Praises Mpfuni is not called the rich_mkhwenyana on socials for nothing. He recently generously spoilt his uncle and shared the reaction video of the good surprise on TikTok.

A generous man on TikTok with the handle rich_mkhwenyana surprised his appreciative uncle with a brand new phone. Image: Lugisani Praises Mpfuni/Facebook/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

In the clip, the super excited and enthusiastic uncle unwarps a box and unexpectedly finds a new phone. The man can repeatedly be heard asking his nephew, Lungisani, if the phone really was for him.

Reflecting on his varsity years, the TikTokker captioned the video with an appreciative story about his uncle and let viewers know how the thoughtful gift came about.

The rich_mkhwenyana wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"On my first year in varsity, he gave me tomato sauce and a tin of jam. My favourite uncle. Appreciate them while they are still alive."

In another related clip, the TikTokker shared a video of his happy uncle on a phone call and glowing with joy. The video was directed to another TikTok user, where Lungisani explained to @zammykay30 that his uncle couldn't stop telling everyone that he has been upgraded to using a touchscreen phone.

People in Mzansi love a heart-warming story and know that charity beggings at home. Take a look at what some TikTokkers had to say about Lungisani's kind gesture:

user6505102932183 commented:

"Uncle is happy indeed."

@Darqueen replied:

"Who's chopping onions?"

Nkosiyazi Nomcebo Vi said:

"It’s the laughter for me."

Zuzu wa Lawry86 responded:

"No one else is going to be allowed to touch that phone except for you."

FaiithWaHope commented:

"Every time it rings, he is going to tell people that you got it for him❤️"

Khehla Mindlos replied:

"My heart. Oh, this is just love and endless blessings."

Zammykay said:

"No, I can't get over this video..."

Man left speechless in a hilarious TikTok video: Wife helps herself to his money, internet in stitches

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mischievous woman who benefited a large amount of cash from pranking her hubby.

TikTok channel Mr & Mrs Phoenix is too funny for words. The couple is always pranking each other. In their latest clip, Samantha attempts to take her husband Uncle Tee's cash to see how he would react.

In the video, Samantha says that she usually takes Uncle Tee's money in secret and was curious to see how he would respond when witnessing her helping herself out in his wallet in front of him for the first time.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News