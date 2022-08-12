A doting dad and adorable boy celebrated the little one's birthday with a joyous photoshoot and it's the content we want to see

The content pair can be seen together with beaming smiles on their faces as the father holds his little boy in his arms

South Africans only had happy and supportive comments to share for the joyful pair as they joined in to say happy birthday to the precious child

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A doting dad celebrated his precious son's second birthday with an adorable and happy photoshoot. Images: @papizwane2/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Fatherhood can be challenging, but the reward of raising a miniature human to a fully-fledged and well-adjusted adult is an achievement that one should definitely be proud of. Being there for your little toddler helps build a more structured and stable family, and that's what an enthusiastic dad does.

That's exactly what @papizwane2 is as he celebrated his little boy's second birthday and shared photos of the joy-filled day on Twitter.

The doting dad can be seen holding his gleeful little child as they both take pictures with massive grins on their faces. The caption of the picture reads:

"We turn 2 today. Being father to THIS baby is easily thee best job in the universe "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The jovial pair have gotten many South African peeps feeling giddy. Check the comments below:

@Shush_Larawk said:

"Happy birthday to the young King, may the good Lord continue to bless him."

@PhathaPhatha2 shared:

"Happy birthday to the chap."

@ZingMiester mentioned:

"What a champ!! Such a glorious smile!"

@Siya_Phungula commented:

"Happy birthday ntwana. Grow up to love Arsenal."

@Cimphiweful said:

"Happiest birthday to the little man, time really flies."

@DubazaM shared:

"Waze wamuhle umkhwenyana wezingane zethu… Happy birthday, Boy-boy."

@Choc_Noxy mentioned:

"My baby is already 2? Happy birthday to him."

Kwesta turns 34, 3 interesting facts in celebration of the Ngud hitmaker’s birthday, from his wife to kids

In another birthday story, Briefly News previously on Kwesta, who celebrated his birthday on 11 August. The South African rapper was born in Katlehong, Johannesburg, in 1988.

The star's real name is Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi. He had dreams of becoming a footballer during his childhood, but his pen game led him to hang up his soccer boots when he was a teenager.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News