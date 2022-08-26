A confident and grateful woman celebrated her body on social media after she had given birth to a gorgeous baby

Twitter user @Kgothatso___ shared a picture before and after pregnancy pics that showed the wonders of the female body

People stopped to take a moment to appreciate the female body and celebrated it in the comment section

Once a woman has a baby they truly understand the strength and magnificence of their body. Sharing pictures of herself pregnant and after, a lady filled people in on just what the female body is capable of.

Twitter user @Kgothatso was wowed by a woman who shared side-by-side pics of when she was pregnant vs now. Image: Twitter / @Kgothatso

Women are walking, talking superheroes. Being able to grow an entire human being is wow enough, but the body just keeps giving even after that. It is truly amazing!

Twitter user @Kgothatso___shared a picture of a woman when she was very pregnant alongside one of her and her bub now. The lady's bump was huge and her body went through the most, however, it snapped back and carried on thriving. She looks incredible!

“The female body is amazing fr”

Social media users marvel over the wonders of the female body

This post is not about her snapping back, but about the fact that her body carried a baby, stretched to its limits, and managed to go back to normal as if nothing had happened. Many took to the comment section in total awe.

Take a look at some of the amazing comments:

@Thapz__ said:

“Women go through the most and still remain strong y'all are Queens for sure ❤️”

@Escobunos said:

“Gents normalize oiling your significant other's stomach during those magical moments.”

@BlackAn65843366 said:

“For sure that baby was forever playing in a warm-hearted pool like nobody's business. That's one huge space to carry a 2-something kg. She looks fine after pregnancy.”

@MisterMak6 said:

