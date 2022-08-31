In a heartwarming video, a lady was attempting to sing a beautiful song to her baby that did the unexpected

The baby threw up all over himself just when the mom was starting to sing to him, and it was so adorable and funny to watch

Netizens joked that the mom should have expected that from the little one and assumed that the baby might have been put off by the mom's singing

A lady attempting to sing her tiny tot a beautiful song was rudely interrupted and burst into laughter at what her baby did next.

An adorable baby threw up on his mommy in a cute video. Image: @yasboogie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the short clip, the mom plays the piano beautifully and starts to sing If I Let You go by the late R&B singer Aaliyah as she looked dearly at her adorable baby.

Unfortunately, the mood was instantly killed when the little boy threw up on himself and his mom just as she was starting to get into her groove.

At the end of the video, the gorgeous toddler's mom, who was laughing out of surprise and in total defeat, said:

"I cant..."

@yasboogie posted the video on Twitter, and socials went in busting jokes.

One of them even kidded and said that the baby might have been sickened by his mommy's bad breath.

Take a look at the hilarious comments below:

@ReMarcAble_4 commented:

"Her breath had to be crazy for him to respond like that."

@CrzyBeautifulCB said:

"Baby said, lemme spit up something."

