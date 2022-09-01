A video of popular Mzansi YouTuber Zillewizzy being asked what he’d do if he found out his parents were unfaithful was shared on Twitter

In the clip, a young man asked Zillewizzy if he’d snitch on his mom if he found out she was cheating to which he responds no

However, he had a different view when he was asked what he’d do if he found out about his father’s infidelity

Spoken like a true mama’s boy, one Mzansi gent has confessed to sticking by his mother’s side whether she is right or wrong.

Popular YouTuber Zillewizzy was caught on video shamelessly admitting that he would never sell his mom out to his dad if he were to find out she was unfaithful in their marriage.

YouTuber Zillewizzy admitted that he would never sell his mom out no matter what. Image: @Sfundo_19/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The funny clip was posted on Twitter by user @Sfundo_19 which shows a guy asking Zillewizzy that if he caught his mom cheating, would he snitch and tell his dad?

With no hesitation, Zillewizzy responds:

“Ay that’s my mom, nah naah naah.”

The guy proceeds to ask if he would snitch on his dad if he was cheating on his mom, to which Zillewizzy replies:

“Yah, why are you doing that to my mom? My mom is the main character. In any situation as long as it makes her happy, yah.”

There is no denying how much Zillewizzy cares for his mother and that he has her back no matter what. Bathong, what a loyal son!

Mzansi peeps responded with banter and jokes at the video, with some commenting that he was a true Pedi man.

@laditlhatlha responded:

“Even if you doubt everything, never doubt the devotion Pedi men have to their mothers .”

@_____kholofelo said:

“Bo Mma over everything .”

@SkeleGonzales replied:

“I share the same sentiment.”

@EthinaGrant commented:

“Pedi men are not beating these allegations I'm afraid.”

@DoesHappen wrote:

“After this, I’ll have to end up with a Pedi man & have this star boy Pedi son. .”

@buyi_elle reacted:

“Stuff of legends .”

Source: Briefly News