A popular TikTok comedian shared a video of a girl being surprised by her mother with a very expensive phone on the market

But, the naive youngster thought her mom was pulling a prank on her with a fake gift, so she opened it and out fell a brand new phone landing on the ground

Envious netizens laughed at the girl and wrote in the comment sections that they wished to be gifted with iPhones as well

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A video of a clumsy girl dropping and breaking her brand new iPhone 11 Pro max had social users wishing they were born into her family.

A heavy-handed girl opened and dropped her brand new iPhone Pro Max. Image: Sba_moni/TikTok

Source: UGC

After taking it out of the sealed box, the girl mistakenly dropped the phone on the ground.

Her mother screamed as the phone aggressively landed, face flat on the ground. In the video, one can hear the mother shouting:

"Oh, God."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The girl had thought her mother was pulling a prank on her, and as a result, her phone got its first crack on the screen.

Sba_moni uploaded the clip to the net, and socials went in on the girl for not opening the gift with care.

erlinda6403hill commented:

"Oh my goodness ️‍"

danieljohnson7466 replied:

"What a life."

huxo1

"Good for her. Next time she will be gentle with gifts! "

Sba_moni responded:

""

young1433boyer said:

"Keep doing what you doing. "

Real Mr_Lad said:

"I tried using my leg to catch the phone from here."

Abena Rosemary ❤️ asked:

"When will someone surprise me like this. "

Gloria said:

" I don’t know why I’m laughing. Congrats. "

“I would return the favour”: Man has SA ladies unimpressed after pranking bae, leaves dirty laundry as gift

In another story, Briefly News reported on one man who went through a lot of trouble to surprise his bae with a dirty prank.

After sharing his hilarious prank on a lady friend, a local man has got some seriously divided reactions online. The Twitter user @therealxolo got his lady believing a surprise was waiting for her, only for a batch of dirty laundry to be waiting at the end of this trail.

@therealxolo shared a bunch of pictures from the silly moment.

"Me as a husband," he captioned the silly post.

And while some people felt a good amount of banter was part of any healthy relationship, others, especially the other ladies online, we're just not here for the misogyny and scolded the man for his bad behaviour.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News