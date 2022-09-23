An emotional clip showing a woman telling the story of how she lost her first car just 22 days after buying it has gone viral

Facebook page PFAKX shared the clip where the lady explained she had an accident and is still paying off that car five years later

Some had more questions that the clip did not answer, while many shed a tear for the woman and her situation

Owning a car is magical, but it is also a big responsibility. One young woman bought a car in 2017 and, just 22 days after, was involved in a horrific accident where the car was totalled. To this day, she is still paying off the vehicle.

Like student loans, car loans are there with you for many years, even if the car itself is not. This lady lost her first car, which still makes her cry to this day.

Facebook page PFAKX shared the emotional video showing a young woman explaining her story. 22 days after getting her first car, she lost it in an accident coming back from a wedding after-party.

She was so proud of her car, and her heart was shattered. Not only did her car get totalled, they got robbed at the scene of the accident too.

One thing sis is grateful for is that she and the two passengers made it out alive and that her younger brother stuck by her side through her lengthy recovery.

The clip does not explain why insurance did not pay or if she had insurance, but she is still paying off that car five years later.

The people of Mzansi feel for the woman and share their views

Some know the pain as they went through something similar. Others, however, wondered why she didn’t have insurance and, if she did, why they didn’t pay out.

Take a look at the mixed feelings:

Lungani Lunesh Mchasa said:

“This is the reason why I always say my first car would be a second hand car bought cash, in fact I'm looking to buy one late this year ...

“I hope she gets through this ❤”

Phindile Pretty Luthuli said:

“Thank God you are alive. You will get a new car.”

Ntebaleng Troy Malope said:

“She is an amazing person!!!!! We thank God for keeping you!!!! Much love and appreciation Trish!”

Okuhle Ndlela said:

“Years ago, my aunt bought a car for my cousin. It didn't even last a week. Totalled. Few months later he died, leaving her with the debt and no child. Today she rides taxis and could comfortably afford a car but the trauma was too much.”

Kay Bee said:

“There's an insurance cover called Shortfall. It's for financed cars in case they get written-off. The insurance pays up the rest of the money.”

