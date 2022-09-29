South African TikTok star Malcolm Wentzel took to Twitter to wish his helper and friend a happy birthday

In the tweet, he shared a photo of him making Thembi drink some of his beer together with a sweet caption

He thanked her for her companionship and support, which warmed the hearts of several Mzansi peeps online

The bond shared between TikTok star Malcolm Wentzel and his beloved helper, Thembi Ubisi, is like no other.

Malcolm took to the bluebird app to wish his dear employee-turned-best buddie a very happy birthday.

Tiktok Star Malcolm Wentzel wished his beloved Thembi a very happy birthday. Image: @WentzelMalcolm/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He posted a photo of him making Thembi drink some of his beer to mark the celebratory occasion. Lol, typical Malcolm.

“Happy Birthday Thembi, thanx for everything you do for me. I love you and really appreciate you in my life,” he captioned the funny yet sweet Twitter post.

The two pals have warmed the hearts of many South Africans with videos of their hilarious antics and cherished moments.

Peeps wished maThembi happy birthday online:

@Jay_Dant said:

“Oh Thembi is a Libra♎, no wonder she's such a cool vibe happy bdy Thembi.”

@MurhandiwaK wrote:

“Can we see the gift you bought for her, I know you got her something.”

@sinathi_mantoko reacted:

“Usuku oluhle ouma Thembi, more years to you.”

@david_kholofelo said

“Happy birthday to your boss, may God bless her with more years.”

@tucklady replied:

“Happy birthday sis Thembi, have a beautiful day❤.”

@wmokori86 commented:

“Happy birthday mam Thembi.”

Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi rejoices as Malcolm returns her car from the panel beaters

In another story, Briefly News reported that a couple of weeks back Thembi got caught out by her employer Malcolm Wentzel for bashing the car that he bought her. Being the amazing man that he is, Malcolm got the car fixed and old Thembi couldn’t be more grateful.

There are not many domestic workers who get given a car by their employer, let alone have them fix it when they crash it. Thembi is truly blessed.

Malcolm’s wife KiKi recorded the moment when Thembi’s car came back from the panel beaters and it is priceless. Sis hugged her baby and promised Malcolm that she wouldn’t bump it again, lol… claims she will leave the bumping for his car

