A Matric student had Mzansi internet users at a standstill when she showed up at the Matric ball in a casket. Phindile Gwala trended on social media after peeps crowned her the celebrity with the most beautiful legs in the entertainment industry. A video of a man who looked dirty while on duty at his job and his clean bedroom went viral online.

A student shocked Mzansi after attending her Matric ball in a coffin, Pgindile Gwala's killer legs set tongues wagging, and a hard-working man with a clean bedroom inspired peeps. Image: UGC

Source: UGC

Pictures of grown men rocking dresses and wigs left more questions than answers among social media users. A TikTok user blasts a fashion designer wannabe after getting an ugly dress for R10K in another incident of "What I ordered vs wat I got".

1. Drama as student arrives at a Matric dance in a coffin, Mzansi blames family for allowing it

A clout-chasing student caused a stir after she showed up at her school's Matric ball in a casket. The pupil swapped fancy rides and limos for a coffin, much to the surprise of her mates.

Social media users were disgusted by the student's desperation for attention. Others blasted her parents for allowing her to use a coffin.

2. Phindile Gwala crowned the celeb with the most beautiful legs, SA reacts: "Don't disrespect Thuli Phongolo"

Phindile Gwala always leaves Mzansi drooling when she flaunts her stunning legs. The actress's legs sparked a heated debate on social media as fans debated about who has the most beautiful legs in Mzansi.

Peeps dropped names of stars such as Thuli Phongolo and Brown Mbombo, but Phindile took the crown.

3. Hardworking man looking dirty at his job shows off beautiful bedroom he sleeps in every day in viral video

A video of a hard-working man who looked dirty while at his workplace and his clean bedroom inspired social media users. Peeps were taken aback by how a grown man took pride in his work.

Many flooded the post's comments section to laud the man for his hard work and cleanliness, after all, dirty hands are a sign of clean money.

4. Pictures of grown men dressed like women, wigs and all, have people puzzling: "What challenge is this one?"

Pictures of men rocking floral dresses and wigs at the groove left social media users scratching their heads. Peeps were left wondering whether the guys were coming out or maybe it was one of the crazy online challenges.

The pictures that have since gone viral in the streets show the guys looking chic with wigs, handbags, lipstick and mascara.

5. What I ordered: Lady shares what she got after paying N250k for dress recreation

In another episode of "What I ordered vs what I got" a woman slammed a designer who made a whack version of a dress she wanted.

The lady headed to social media to blast the tailor, who failed to meet her expectations after she paid more than R10K for the dress. Social media users shared mixed reactions to the viral clip.

Source: Briefly News