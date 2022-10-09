A little boy on TikTok caught his mom off-guard by asking her an unexpected question in the sweetest way

The video of the adorable boy is gaining a lot of traction online, and Mzansi is waiting for a follow-up answer

Social media users want the mom to indulge him and give in to his request after asking so politely

A little boy wants his mother to marry him because she loves him. Image: @pinky_mhlongo

Source: UGC

A little toddler was frank with mom and wanted to know when they would get married. He asked her why she married his daddy, and said she loved him.

He then said she should marry him because she's always telling him she loves him. The boy was casually lying on the bed and playing with his feet while having this deep conversation with his mom.

After being online for a few hours, the sweet video posted by Pinky Mhlongo on TikTok has over 100K likes and is on its way to going viral. Mzansi people found his curious mind loveable and joked that the mom should marry him too.

Check out the TikTok clip below:

Read some of the comments from TikTok Mzansi users below:

@babyaspol2 asked:

"Mama when are you going to marry him now."

@paulinette230 said:

"She married you, darling since you were born. And that marriage will last for long until you marry the second woman of your life."

@_thabang_m stated:

"A pertinent question."

@nollsmohale shared:

"These ones they think they're in a relationship with their moms."

@QedwakaMantanzi

"Why didn't you answer before you cut the video because we wanted to attend dat wedding."

@etroseladasha added:

"This is definitely a lastborn, they are always in love with their moms."

@elite.resilient.queen posted:

"Mommy, we're waiting on your response! Please marry him."

@tania_malie commented:

"Oh! just marry him already. He's so cute."

Source: Briefly News