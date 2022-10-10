One woman made a flex about her baby daddy that had some who are not as fortunate feeling a tad annoyed

Twitter user @Ketso28 is grateful that the father of her child pays his way and that he takes his role as a dad seriously

While some got their backs up, others reminded them that it is possible to be happy for someone else

Absent fathers are nothing new, and it is sad. However, seeing a dad who is there every step of the way without question now is something you do not see every day.

Twitter user @Ketso28 is grateful to have a present baby daddy who does his part as a father. Image: Twitter / @Ketso28

Source: Twitter

The absent dad topic is sensitive, especially for the mothers of the children, as they feel somewhat responsible. So, when one lady flexed about her perfect baby daddy, it had some people feeling some type of way.

Twitter user @Ketso28 shared a picture of herself and her baby boy, letting the world know that his dad is there. She said he pays for medical aid, and there is no beef between them, love is the only thing that exists in this situation.

“Me with my son who has a medical aid, and a present father who is not going through maintenance court. ”

Bold statement divides people on the Twitter streets

Those who were not as fortunate to have a great baby daddy felt personally attacked by the post. However, those who realised that sis was only showing gratitude for her situation put the others back into their place. Some people need to learn how to be happy for others’ happiness.

Take a look at some of the mixed opinions:

@RatoSM_ said:

“No one chooses to have an absent baby daddy, y'all just like clout chasing.”

@RampaTsaritsa said:

“Lol things could change, if I were you I wouldn't brag about such.”

@Cleotillys said:

“What’s funny is people here catching feelings when she did not even compare or say anything about anyone else or their choices. it’s her life, her flex, pho nidliwa yhini ”

@Lungie18534215 said:

“Trust me every child deserve a present parent shem, mna shem I wish I can turn back the clock or the father of my child to be there for me financially, that's my wish shem... my sisters are getting all the support from their baby dad’s. I was the unlucky one... it’s cute shem.”

@Witness_MK said:

“I know you are just Trolling but where's the father? He should have been in this picture uphi?”

@Magasela07 said:

