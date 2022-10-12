A video of a precious boy kissing a memorial photo of his deceased father has captured the hearts of netizens

In the clip shared by the child’s mother, he can be seen looking into the image with great admiration as he recognises his father

According to the framed photo, the father of two passed away in September this year and Mzansi peeps were left feeling emotional

A video of a little boy’s adorable reaction to a photo of his late father, one month after his passing, has South African netizens holding back tears.

The footage was shared by the child’s supposed mother, Bonny Lazaro on Facebook and shows the boy kissing the memorial image of his father in the cutest manner.

A little boy had the sweetest reaction to a photo of his later father. Image:Bonny Lazaro/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Women can be heard gushing in awe in the background as one of them asks the child who is in the photo, to which the boy replies in an adorable voice; “ke daddy”

“Yah nooooo Daddy loved those kinds of kisses ,” the post was captioned.

Judging by the clip, the boy adored his father as he did not want to put the image down or take his eyes off it. His older sister can also be seen kissing the image before the video ends.

Netizens could not help but react with emotional comments on the video.

Ma Naledi replied:

“Ho bohloko hle and there are times where they'll start asking mommy kanti when is daddy coming home .”

Anele Ngcebetsha wrote:

“Ohhh this is painful. Stay strong mommy. God is with you guys.”

Keorapetse Chake Sehako responded:

“Sending strength and hugs.”

Onika Tshabalala commented:

“Love and light to you mommy❤.”

Lempotsang Mamatshimolebotlhale Thebe replied:

“This is so painful...”

Nomusa MaNtaka Buthelezi said:

“God be with you all.”

Source: Briefly News