A sweet group of Grade 4 primary Mzansi school pupils recited a heart-warming poem about teachers

Facebook page The SNAT Platform shared the cute video clip, and it went viral, clocking over 40k views

The people of Mzansi loved seeing the gratitude the kids oozed and how their sweet souls beamed on stage

It is heartwarming to see tiny humans showing so much gratitude to those who spend their days moulding their minds. Moments like these make you pause and remember the beauty life holds.

We can learn from small children that pure gratitude possesses a power no words can explain. These little beings couldn’t be more thankful for their teachers.

Facebook page The SNAT Platform shared a video of a group of Grade four pupils from Ngomane Primary School reciting a poem that will touch your soul.

“Watch how stellar these souls we teach LOVE you dear educators. Led by the ace Amanda Dlamini, these are beautiful Grade 4 souls from Ngomane Primary School. This morning, they recited a piece dedicated to their own impressive teachers.

“Kudos Ngomane Primary School.”

Mzansi peeps show love for the inspiring little humans

Seeing the heart and soul, they put into the poem had many bursting with pride. Teaching gratitude is a priceless lesson, and many commended the school.

Take a look at a few of the sweet comments:

Sebenele Ndlovu said:

“Wow ...a candle that burns itself to give light to others.”

Dorothy Nyathi said:

“Thank you very much children. Teachers are a value to the society. Every human being who went to school passed through the hands of a teacher. Let the world value them.”

Samke Sibalukhulu said:

“Beautiful souls. Teachers you're the best, Kudos to you.”

Nok'thula Thuli Mthethwa said:

“This is what makes us wake up every day even though we are not given what we deserve financially. Thank you Ngomane teachers!”

Dora Ncamie Mbowane said:

“That's was amazing poet ❤️ teachers for encourage them as early stage big up.”

