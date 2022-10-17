A shop owner saw a kid and decided to give him the opportunity to choose whatever he wanted for free, and his choice shocked him

The young boy chose milk for his little brother and later bought his mom and brother a gift with the money he’d been given

Both the boy and the shop owner had hearts bursting, and people wished them both well and that God blesses them abundantly

One young boy showed absolute selflessness when he chose milk for his little brother over treats for himself. The shop owner was so touched that he continued to help the young man out.

Sweet kid put his mother and brother before himself when a shop owner helped him out. Image: Facebook / Khalid Attaf

Source: Facebook

There is great power in choosing others over yourself, especially when you are in need. This little man did just that, and it had many people overcome with emotion.

Facebook user Khalid Attaf shared the clip, which showed the shop owner let the boy choose anything, and he chose milk. The owner then gave the young man $100, and he couldn’t believe it.

A while after, the young man returned to the store, the shop owner asked what he did with the money. The boy explained that he bought his mother Valentine's gift and his brother some toys, and nothing for himself.

The owner was once again touched by the boy’s kindness and gave him some more for mopping a minute patch of the store.

“Love this kid ❤️❤️ #chicago #hood”

Hearts burst as they witness pure kindness from both the kid and the shop owner

People loved how the two showed one another selfless acts of kindness and bonded over good deeds. This young man is being raised well, and people pray he does great things.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

Tesa Black said:

“Cool kid. The guy is so nice for helping him.”

Kendra Salsgiver said:

“He is going placesWhat a wonderful young man❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Anel Liberto said:

“Mom must be so proud of this wonderful child! May GOD Bless him and his family.”

Vegas Xavi said:

“I ❤️❤️❤️ him. I just want to give him a huge hug and pray that he goes far in life.”

Tracey Tucker said:

“What a great shop keeper! What a gorgeous caring child.”

