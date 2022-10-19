A gay couple who have been dating for four and a half years got the surprise of their lives while proposing to each other

It was a double proposal as one of them went down on his knees to propose, but the other one also did the same

The pair then shed tears of joy and warmly embraced each other after they unanimously said yes

An American couple is getting lots of love on TikTok for the moment each one took advantage of a perfect sunset during a vacation to Mexico to propose to each other.

According to Daily Mail, Corey Francis preplanned his proposal to Trevor Turk.

The couple’s photographer was ready with his tools to capture the tear-filled moment.

But they were both surprised when Turk got down on one knee, too.

“Out of the 1,250 proposals I’ve captured in my career this is my first double proposal. Congrats to them both!” the photographer captioned the scene.

Turk, who is a registered nurse, said.:

“I was so surprised. I was caught very off guard, but I was really so happy, tears were running down my face, and he was crying too."

He added:

“It was exactly like us. I'm more of a free-flowing person and Corey is very detail oriented, so it’s very us. He even made a spreadsheet to plan for the entire trip.”

The couple were sized for rings a few months ago, but Turk had no clue if or when Francis would pop the question. So, he decided to ask him himself.

