A little girl is trending on TikTok for looking like the Disney character Moana and dancing to the movie's popular songs

Her mom dressed her in an island tutu and recorded the little one swaying and moving her feet to the wavy music

Over 3 million people have viewed the video and couldn't believe the striking resemblance between the toddler and Moana

A little girl dressed as Disney's Moana dances goes viral with her cute dance

A tiny tot is captivating audiences with her endearing personality and her life-like performance of Moana from the popular Disney movie named after its main character.

Her mom dressed the little girl like her favourite character and switched on the movie so she could jive to the epic soundtracks.

People on TikTok were gushing over the girl and suggested that Disney cast her in future projects about Moana.

The video currently has over 3 million views after being posted 12 hours ago, and the toddler is sure on her way to becoming an internet sensation.

Her mom Fatima Flatt has dedicated her TikTok page to capture a lot of wholesome content of the girl and her older sister.

Watch the cute video below:

@papigrandi2 suggested:

"Such striking resemblance, Disney should sign the little princess asap."

@worldrulerchuchu stated:

"She was like, hey mum do you know that l inspired this animation."

@cie_1 mentioned:

"Oh, so sweet, little Moana. Please keep this video and show her when she is grown up."

@miriame4ma said:

"Please keep liking this comment. I want to come back to watch this adorable princess."

@user1778828024615 added:

"Our very own Moana. She can really lead us with pride."

@sylviawells10 wrote:

"I think Moana got her talent from this girl."

@rashelisannhema1 shared:

"I’m literally watching Moana again right now for this cute baby."

@user4011610684599 asked:

"Wait, did Moana come out of the TV? So adorable. "

