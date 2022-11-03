A woman's loving mom gave her fresh sheep after complaining about expensive mutton prices

The happy lady also shared the incredible distance her beloved parent was compared to where she was

Mzansi peeps were super happy about the package and asked if the mommy bear was willing to take on new children

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A woman's adoring mom gave fresh sheep to her after she complained about mutton being expensive.

A lady's caring mom gave her fresh sheep after complaining about crazy mutton prices. Images: @au_badela/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@au_badela shared the snaps of the packaged mutton in a sink, which originally arrived in a cooler box. The post was loved on Twitter, where peeps wondered if the lady's mother would take on some new children.

The woman explained that she also froze it to preserve it, of course. In the video, alongside the snap of the cooler box, you can see the different packs of meat, and one of them also shows the animal's entrails.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One tweep asked the fortunate woman how far away her mom was, and she posted an image showing a whopping 740 km. The love of a mother is often unmatched because of the deep and sincere care that comes from it.

Peeps adored the loving gesture. See the responses below:

@Smoochie_Vi said:

"Does your mom needs another daughter. I'm just a little Gay here and there. Nothing heavy "

@Xikhekhani mentioned:

"Please tell your mom that I said "mutton is expensive" check your DMs for my location "

@ThaboDithakgwe commented:

"Your mom is a star. I do the same thing twice for both my mom and my grandma."

@LadyZee81409526 shared:

"Mothers are precious . Heaven lies at the feet of our mothers. You are blessed, darling heart."

@XolaniK posted:

"If it doesn’t all fit in ur fridge, there’s still some room in mine."

@Khana_Mpafa said:

"Can she adopt an adult child, please Your mom is so sweet ❤️"

@MduNtuli11 mentioned:

"You are blessed may she live more."

@LuthuliPumz asked:

"Can I visit?"

Former Survivor SA contestant celebrates new Suzuki whip, impressed peeps ask for ride

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that former Survivor SA contestant, Palesa Tau, has posted a pic of her new Suzuki online, smiling brightly as she held the keys to the stylish whip.

The woman, who is also a radio host, presenter, and voice-over artist, shared her special moment online and received many compliments about the milestone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News