A hilarious video made rounds on Twitter as people saw an ATM swallow money that was withdrawn

People could not stop cracking jokes when a man counted every note that he was getting at the cash machine

Netizens had many reactions, with some even sharing that they had the same experience with

A video caught the bust on Twitter as people saw an ATM doing the unbelievable. People could not stop cracking jokes about the man who had his money taken back by the machine.

An ATM took away a man's money after withdrawing into which had netizens amused. Images: @LindoGames_.

The video of the man carefully counting his money from an ATM amused South Africans. Many people came up with reasons for why it happened.

ATM swallows back its money

A man carefully counting the money from the ATM got robbed unexpectedly. The machine suddenly took back one of his notes before he could get it. Watch the video shared by @lindogames_ below:

Mzansi peeps often see shenanigans at South African ATMs. Online users had jokes as they reacted to the clip. Some wondered why he counted the money in the first place as if ATMs often cheat people.

@ssethu_wotshela commented:

"Why was were they counting it?? Do they think the ATM would lie?"

@Mo_Rapulane commented:

Time is money."

@Jumangji71 commented:

"The ATM decided to pay itself for December."

@luvlaikaaa commented:

"It's the "hawu" for me."

@Dudu_Ntsoko commented:

"I would scream."

@hector_matabane commented:

"So does it go back into his account?"

@I_am_Tshenolo commented:

"This would be the day I started bombing ATMs."

@uSiya__ commented:

"Well it robbed him."

@MichShoxen commented:

"Why is he counting it though? Does he think the atm will rob him?"

