It was a sad moment for a couple and their loved ones after a shocking discovery ruined their wedding day

This came after the husband-to-be sadly found out that his fiancé was already a mother to two children and never told him

Without giving it a second thought, the heartbroken man called off the wedding several hours before kick-off

A man called off his wedding several hours before it commenced after finding out that his bride already had two children.

News about the incident was shared online by a guy who knew the groom.

The guy was angry after finding out his bride-to-be was not honest with him. Image: Intel Region.

The information was shared by Facebook user, Bala Baba Dihis, who noted that he did not know what to do or say to console his friend.

Mixed reactions trailed the story as netizens weighed in on the matter. Many people slammed the lady for making a costly mistake.

Social media users have mixed reactions to groom calling off wedding

AllaKaduna Nzeogwu said:

"Say something. A good man like you should not consider politics and religion as the only struggle for justice and good in the world.

"Evil comes in different ways. Speak and support the innocent man. It was built on lies and deceit. You would be saving humanity."

Arc Ehis Vheektor Onus added:

"There are many decisions to be taken in this kind of situation, one of them and the quickest one to save a great future disaster is the one the guy just made. Does it mean the whole family of the lady are daft? That no one could advise her to do the right thing?"

Daniel Ogolo reacted:

"The lady wanted to cheat. I love what he did. It's not about having kids, it's the audacity to hide such huge life issues from him. Such girls can poison a man and claim ignorance."

Man dumps bride on wedding day after 10 years of dating

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a bride was dumped on her wedding day by a man she dated for 10 years.

Sasha Aristide had spent three years planning the wedding with the love of her life unaware of the impending humiliation that would hit her on D-Day.

The lady, who is a nurse, said she met her partner 10 years ago and fell in love with him.

In December 2017, the two lovebirds got engaged and started planning for a flashy wedding that would cost a truckload of money.

