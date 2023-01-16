A man showed others his Eskom loadshedding schedule and people were stunned by the lengthy power cut times

People couldn't understand how he had over 10 hours without electricity and many were suspicious

Netizens reacted to the Twitter post with many questions while others who believed him expressed sympathy

A man shows people his hectic loadshedding timetable. Peeps were up in arms that he had over 12 hours of no electricity.

A man showed people his horrific loadshedding schedule and some people couldn't believe how bad it was. Image: DjelicS/ GianLuigui

Loadshedding continues to be the bane of many South Africans' lives. People cracked jokes about the man's misfortune.

Twitter user has South Africans doubting his loadshedding schedule

One guy @siyamtitshana showed people that he was having loadshedding for a whooping 14 hours in total. The man posted a screenshot of his loadshedding schedule. See the picture below:

Mzansi peeps convinced man's Eskom loadshedding schedule is fake

Loadshedding reached Stage 6 but online users immediately commented that he must be lying. Some even suggested he edited the picture. Others felt sorry for him as they shared what they would do in the same situation.

@_iDuchess commented:

"8am to 8pm? I'd hire a Russian sniper for aboGodhan, buka."

@FlowerFragile_ commented:

"I know we’re in the trenches but why are you guys editing pics to seem relevant on the internet?"

@Kaelo_Bogatsu commented:

"Bruh. I wasn't planning on going to the office but ke."

@nomvelo_nhleko commented:

"Haibo."

@pholimpofu commented:

"Ain’t no way."

