The South African Chamber of Commerce has expressed concern over the ongoing power cuts in the country

Mzansi has been experiencing Stage 6 blackouts which have been a major setback for many businesses

SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Advocate Mtho Xulu said the country should brace for job cuts as companies are not making revenue

South Africa is going through one of the worst phases due to the ongoing Stage 6 rolling blackouts.

SA Chamber of Commerce has warned that if Eskom continues rolling out Stage 6 blackouts, companies could fire employees. Image: Getty Images.

The blackouts have had an impact on businesses as some have to halt production for hours due to the loadshedding.

SA Chamber of Commerce President Advocate Mtho Xulu talks impacts of loadshedding

The South Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Advocate Mtho Xulu has raised concerns over the impacts of the continued blackouts. He said businesses are losing revenue and cannot plan for economic growth because of the set backs caused by loadshedding. He said:

"I think anything beyond the inflationary increase is unaffordable for South Africans and the fact the energy itself is not available, Stage 6 means that half of the day is not available for any economic activity.So this is unjustifiable. We as business are calling for only an inflation linked increase anything beyond that is making the public pay for Eskom’s losses."

Loadshedding could lead to job cuts

According to SABC News, Xulu added that companies could resort to firing staff as they don't need much staff anymore. He added:

"What this means is that workers are going to start being laid off from operational requirements because they do not need all those workers. We do forecast job losses, halt in investments and we are going to have a tough time with this indefinite load shedding Stage 6."

